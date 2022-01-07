Saturday, Jan. 8

A heartfelt approach to life and love will help you avoid the pitfalls that go along with misunderstandings due to lack of communication. Don’t just think this year; share your thoughts, listen to what others say and do whatever it takes to make yourself and your loved ones proud. Put kindness and consideration first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Trust is sacred, and if it’s lacking in your life, rethink what you are doing. A change may not be welcome, but it may be necessary. Clear the air and formulate a plan that will take you where you want to go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow your heart and embrace what makes you feel peaceful. Take charge and refuse to let anyone rain on your parade. Consider what you enjoy doing most and strive to make it a part of your daily routine.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look before you jump into something new. Do your research and challenge anything you find questionable. Protect your money, possessions and important relationships. Romance will bring you closer to someone.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll recognize what’s good for you and how to get what you want. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and it will lead to bigger and better opportunities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go over your finances and budget for something that will help you advance or achieve something new and exciting. You might have to save money to get what you want, so budget carefully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep busy. Idle time will give someone a chance to disrupt your day. Concentrate on what’s important to you and gather information that will help you achieve your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Expand your awareness and gather information to help you make a positive change. Spending time with a loved one will help you make decisions that will further long-term goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Learn from experience, and you will avoid an incident that could lead to a falling-out with someone close to you. Channel your energy into something that will help build character.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get out and explore. Social events or a change of scenery will spark your imagination and encourage you to make your residence more accommodating. Setting things up to suit your needs will lead to greater productivity. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A steady pace forward is what’s required if you want to get things done on time. Don’t let confusion set in or the changes someone makes stop you from reaching your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put pressure on yourself and those who make promises to you. Leave nothing to chance, and you’ll find your way to the winner’s circle. Don’t limit what you can do or let others take command.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick close to home. The more you mingle, the higher the risk. Use your intelligence and say no to an offer or change of plans that doesn’t feel safe or right for you.

