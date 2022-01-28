Current library services

Library Cards

Library cards are provided free of charge to any person who wishes to borrow library materials. Applicants for library cards are required to show a valid Nevada driver’s license or ID and proof of local address. A card can be used to check out material in any library in the system.

Borrowers are responsible for the return of all materials checked out on their cards. The borrower must notify the library at once if the card is lost or stolen. There is a small charge for a replacement card.

Children under 18 but older than 5 may apply in person accompanied by their parent or legal guardian, who must sign the application and show a valid Nevada driver’s license or Nevada ID.

Loan Periods

Books and most other materials may be checked out for a two-week period. The exception is DVDs, which are loaned for one week.

Borrowed books may be renewed at the library or by telephone, provided there are no reserve orders waiting. Have your library card and books available when you phone. No renewals on videos or DVDs.

Lost, stolen, or damaged items require full replacement cost plus a $5 processing fee.

Public Meeting Room

The Elko County Library and some of its branch libraries have meeting rooms available for use by legal profit or nonprofit groups or organizations.

Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis when the room is not being used by the library. Cost is $10 per hour.

A fee waiver application may be requested for charitable or nonprofit groups

Reference Services

The Reference Department is located in the Elko County Library. Reference staff provides information and research services for patrons throughout the library system’s three-county service area.

Assistance is available in person, via the Ask a Librarian Form, or over the phone. The Reference Department has resources in print, on the web, and through a variety of subscription databases.

Reference collections include dictionaries, encyclopedias, internet access, law library, local and area newspapers, magazines, maps and atlases, microfilm collection, mining collection, Nevada collection, state documents and tax forms.

General Services

The Library System offers a books-by-mail program to home-bound or isolated residents. Postage is paid by the library for sending and returning books back to the library. If you qualify and want to use Books Express, please submit a completed registration form and information sheet to the Elko County Library.

Local agencies and organizations may post their meeting agendas and other public notices at any library location. Postings may be mailed, faxed to 775-738-8262, or emailed to the Reference Librarian.

Copy machines are available at most Elko-Lander-Eureka County Library locations for patron use. The Elko-Lander-Eureka Library System abides by copyright law. It is the responsibility of patrons to review the material they are copying for legal limitations on the amount they may copy. Copies are 15 cents per page.

Bookmobile

The Bookmobile is on a two-week schedule, therefore visits each stop twice a month. The bookmobile visit may be canceled due to weather conditions, mechanical issues, or unforeseen circumstances. Call 775-738-3066, ext. 230 for more information.

Download eBooks & Audiobooks

Your library card gives you access to free audiobooks and eBooks. The library has partnered with other Nevada Libraries in the Silver Star Consortium to make even more materials available.

Access eBooks and more via OverDrive. Have your library card handy as you will need your library patron number.

Youth Services

The Youth Services Department is dedicated to providing children, youth, and families a fun and engaging experience through library materials and programs.

Programs are designed for youth ages 0-18. All programs are free.

The library also offers a variety of youth clubs that focus on building confidence, meeting new people, and developing new skills.

