Tuesday, Nov. 16

Surround yourself with positive thoughts. Make changes to your space that encourage creativity, spirituality and personal growth. Broaden your outlook, but don’t take on impossible tasks. Balance is the key to getting things done. Be passionate about life, love and work, and good things will unfold.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Step out of your comfort zone if that’s what it takes to help make positive changes. Don’t live a lie or be a martyr. You owe it to yourself to do what’s best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get your facts straight before you decide to start a debate. An emotional incident will bring you closer to someone you think is special. Honesty will help you keep the peace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Give credit where credit is due. Take the high road when faced with an ethical choice. Don’t be afraid to use your skills and experience to bring about positive change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think things through before you make a decision that can influence what you do next. Get the proper documentation or qualifications in order before starting something new. Listen to others.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — When in doubt, ask questions. A new look or image will lift your spirits. A professional change will allow you to use your skills more efficiently. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go over the pros and cons of difficult situations and relationships. Knowing what you are up against will help decide what and who are worth your time and effort. Keep an open mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may know how a game is played, but don’t expect everyone to play fair. Keep your eyes open, don’t hesitate to ask questions, and be sure to cover your tracks or get everything in writing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Big ideas followed by sound judgment and hard work will pay off. Don’t let anyone discourage you or meddle in your affairs. Work at your own pace, and don’t share what you are doing until it’s ready.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put restrictions on entertainment, spending and over-the-top behavior. You can have fun without going into debt. Do something that appeals to your creative side. A unique path will lead to enlightenment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid costly ventures or donations you cannot afford. Doing something spontaneous will lead to setbacks. Stay focused on what’s attainable and put your heart and soul into everything you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Information you gather will lead to a change of mind and direction. Don’t let the unknown frighten you. It’s time to branch out, try something new and explore what the world has to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Back up and let things unfold before you take sides or let your thoughts be known. Get out and do something that will broaden your outlook, and you’ll discover you have more options than you realize.

