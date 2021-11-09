Schools superintendent responds to parents' group Q&A

This letter is in response to the Q&A with Parents of Elko County facilitated and published by the Elko Daily Free Press on November 3, 2021. The stated purpose of the Q&A was an intent to specify the goals of the group as well as to clear up misconceptions. Instead, readers were wholly misinformed with:

unfounded and invalid allegations;

claims of misdeeds in transparency and accountability lacking specified instances;

speculative personnel commentary containing phrases such as “alluded to,” “there’s a rumor” and “I would wonder”; and

false employee compensation information.

The Elko County School District is a lawful and law-abiding political subdivision of the State of Nevada. It is our intention to address the many baseless allegations that were directed at ECSD, its staff, and the Board of Trustees by Parents of Elko County.

To begin, no parental rights, freedoms or choices have ever been taken away by the Elko County School District. Not during the COVID-19 pandemic, nor prior to. We are uncertain as to which “rights” and “choices” Ms. Atkins speaks of. No context was provided for her words and vague allegations. We can only assume she is speaking about the mask mandate, which affected not only public schools, but the entire state of Nevada beginning early last year.

Specifically, the Elko County School District has been directed by the State of Nevada under an Emergency Directive to require students to wear face coverings indoors if the school is designated to be experiencing an outbreak. Pursuant to Nevada’s emergency management statutes found in NRS Chapter 414, emergency directives carry the full force and effect of law. Directive 048 NEVADA K-12 SCHOOL SETTING SUMMARY GUIDANCE in its entirety is attached.

Keeping schools open for in-person instruction is the community’s and ECSD’s number one priority. In practice, following Directive 048 and its mitigation efforts allows districts to keep schools open for in-person instruction and to carry out relatively normal operations. The motivation to follow state issued mask mandates is solely based on an obligation to follow the law and a desire to keep students in school. There are no hidden agendas tied to funding or fiscal incentives.

The choice to remove your child(ren) from public education has not been taken away. Homeschooling is still a lawful alternative. In addition, the Nevada Department of Education now requires all school districts to offer schooling and services virtually, granting parents yet another choice in their child(ren)’s education.

Board members, whether appointed or elected, take an oath which states that they will support, protect and defend the government of the State of Nevada. The oath is provided in an attachment. Under NRS 386.350, trustees do not have the power to act in violation of state law.

No former board members were “forced to resign.” Any concerns voiced came from employee unions, not the district. Although ECSD has a duty to defend trustees for actions conducted within the course and scope of their office, three board members chose to voluntarily resign for the good of the district. These letters of resignation have been previously released by the Elko Daily Free Press.

A previous board member, whose wife served as the President of the Elko County Classroom Teachers Association (ECCTA), never presented a conflict of interest during his service to the board. To be certain, a legal opinion was issued upon taking his seat, which found that the board member did not have a conflict of interest that would disqualify him from serving on the board. During his time on the board, this board member abstained from voting on anything related to or associated with ECCTA.

NEVADA K-12 SCHOOL SETTING SUMMARY GUIDANCE, issued August 4, 2021 in relation to Directive 048, states that, “Parents, vendors, volunteers, visitors, and guests MUST wear face coverings inside school buildings and on school buses.” (Emphasis original.) This requirement is still in effect, and notices are posted on the entrances of all school district buildings, including the Central Office. As requirements change, ECSD updates the community through its website, emails to parents, staff, and students, and media releases. Verbally informing building visitors of the requirement is a courtesy to our guests who are expected to follow the law without prompting.

Regardless of what Ms. Atkins chooses to believe, Board members have felt threatened by individuals affiliated with Parents of Elko County. Out of respect for our staff and cooperation with law enforcement, the substance of individual threats are not made public. Suffice it to say, the received threats were of a nature to be taken seriously by a reasonable person.

Individuals affiliated with Parents of Elko County have disrupted public board meetings on many occasions by talking out of turn. Public comment is not intended to be a discussion or debate. The board is not obligated to answer questions raised, or otherwise engage the speakers. The best practices of board governance state that “it is best not to respond at all to public comment.” See Guidelines for Public Comment in Local Government—Jurassic Parliament

Allegations that Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) “netted over $250 million,” “did not make much progress” and “should have been used for repairs before the construction of new buildings” indicates Ms. Atkins is terribly misinformed on the history of PAYG funding and its purpose.

Nevada Revised Statutes require that PAYG proceeds be used for school district capital improvements including, but not limited to, acquiring sites, constructing and equipping new facilities, and improving or upgrading older facilities.

The new pupil-centered funding plan is similar to the previous Nevada plan in that it provides no capital project funding. The only means for a Nevada school district to generate funds for capital projects is through voter approval for a bond rate or a tax override/PAYG.

If the bond proposal was to fail, the school district would be left with no funding mechanism in which to finance future capital projects. Although the general fund would be used to maintain existing buildings, there would be no funding for new projects.

Ninety percent of the general fund is allocated to staff related expenses. In order to free up maintenance funds to provide possible HVAC upgrades, programming and staffing allocations would need to be adjusted or eliminated. This will result in larger class sizes, possibly reduced programming, and multitudes of other adjustments to operations across the district. Attached is the PAYG Completed Projects List dating back to 2001. As a result of these most recent projects, 70 modular classrooms have been retired.

Since the inception of PAYG in 1986, the PAYG Fund has been audited annually by independent auditors, and not once has there ever been statute violations identified.

The planning and operating of PAYG is discussed in numerous open school board meetings annually and developed in conjunction with mandatory budget meetings.

ECSD adopted a K-12 English Language Arts curriculum during FY16-19. Upon completion of that adoption, the Nevada Department of Education changed the curriculum adoption process. This change delayed the upcoming curriculum adoption processes, and unfortunately, we were then impacted by the pandemic. Without having students and staff in schools, ECSD was unable to assemble curriculum adoption teams.

Currently, the District is working on the adoption of an economics curriculum as required by the state, and next fiscal year, the District will be assembling curriculum teams to adopt a new math curriculum.

Ms. Atkins states, “Curriculum takes 1% of the general fund but they can afford to pay the Interim Superintendent three salaries, the most recent which will pay $260,000 for one year, without overtime.” I was contacted by Board President Teresa Dastrup in mid-August asking me if I would be willing to return to the District Office as an Interim Superintendent to assist in calming things down and in the training of five new Board Members as to their role in fulfilling their new responsibilities. After speaking with my wife, I told Teresa I would be willing to come back to help for two and a half or three months on an hourly basis.

It was never my intention to come back in a full time capacity, nor does my contract reflect a full time position. The contract does allow for this position to remain in place through June 10, 2022 or upon the hiring of a full time superintendent. I did not make $260,000 when I was a full time superintendent three years ago. It was never my intention to bill every hour worked in this capacity. In addition, my contract does not provide for “overtime.”

People are absolutely entitled to their own viewpoints, however I do believe that there are many more people within the public school community who do not harbor these particular feelings. With their threats, personal attacks and fictional accusations, it appears that the goals of Parents of Elko County are not transparency and accountability, but rather dissent and destruction.

It is our understanding that there is an organized national effort behind the protests and actions of those who attend Board meetings. I am not convinced that the angry voices account for everyone or all parents in Elko County. They just happen to be the loudest voices right now.

While much of the Q&A is laced with fallacy, the final response is most telling with respect to their mission. It is very evident the “fight” they have with ECSD is due to its compliance with a lawfully issued emergency directive. To say the district “could have stopped all of this if they had just given choice back to parents” is disingenuous because ECSD did not take any choices away from parents. In our view, “all of this” amounts to fighting just for the sake of fighting.

Our number one priority is to provide all ECSD students with a quality education. We know this is best delivered in-person, where they can interact and engage with their teachers and peers. Each and every student has a right to that level of service and support. ECSD will continue to make sure that the right to a free and appropriate public education is satisfied to the best of its ability.

In conclusion, ECSD is a public school district that is a political subdivision of the State of Nevada. It is regularly audited for financial and curriculum compliance by appropriate government officials and independent auditors. We work in the most efficient manner possible to allow for effective and sound decision-making practices in the allocation of the district’s fiscal resources. Decisions regarding resource allocation, including but not limited to capital improvements, are made during properly noticed public school board meetings, in compliance with Nevada’s Open Meeting Law. Past and present budget documents and reports are made available online, including audited financial statements, capital improvement plans, and debt management plans.

We continue to ask the community for support during what has been an already unprecedented time for public education.

Interim Superintendent

Jeff Zander

