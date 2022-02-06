3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $211,000

Take a look at this adorable home built in 2015 - featuring 3 bed/2 bath, this home is a great option for an amazing price! The living room has great natural lighting & built-in shelving! The kitchen features sleek black appliances, gas range & a cozy dining area - you'll love the walk-in pantry! The split bedroom floorplan features large closets & the master bathroom features a large corner tub! Outside, the backyard is fully fenced and has a sprinkler system in place- ready for you to plant grass this spring! The playground stays along with a 10x12 shed with built-in shelving. Put this adorable home on your MUST-SEE list today!