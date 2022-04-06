Thursday, April 7

Today is the 97th day of 2022 and the 19th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY

In 1712, slaves in New York City launched a revolt, killing nine white slaveholders.

In 1862, Union forces under Ulysses S. Grant defeated Confederate troops in the Battle of Shiloh.

In 1948, the World Health Organization was established by the United Nations.

In 1994, civil war and ethnic genocide began in Rwanda, claiming an estimated 500,000 to 1 million lives over the next several months.

In 2003, U.S. troops took over Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace in Baghdad.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

William Wordsworth (1770-1850), poet; Will Keith Kellogg (1860-1951), Kellogg Company founder; Billie Holiday (1915-1959), singer-songwriter; Ravi Shankar (1920-2012), musician; James Garner (1928-2014), actor; Francis Ford Coppola (1939- ), filmmaker; David Frost (1939-2013), journalist/TV personality; Stan Winston (1946-2008), special effects artist; Jackie Chan (1954- ), actor; James “Buster” Douglas (1960- ), boxer; Russell Crowe (1964- ), actor; Tiki and Ronde Barber (1975- ), football players.

TODAY’S FACT

Educator Booker T. Washington was the first African American to be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp, issued on this day in 1940.

TODAY’S SPORTS

In 1963, at age 23, golfer Jack Nicklaus won the first of his six Masters titles.

