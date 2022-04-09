What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the SCA headquarters at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will conduct a second reading of changes to the enforcement of COA rules and regulations, and to changes in requirements for inoperative or unlicensed vehicles. Also to be discussed are new COA rules for home occupations, and the Association has also scheduled a Community Meeting at 7 p.m. April 26 for additional discussion and public input. A draft of the proposal is posted on the SCA website. Also on Monday’s COA agenda are home occupation applications for Five Little Monkeys Daycare LLC at 307 Lakeport Drive and Four Stones Farm at 860 Eastlake Drive.

Elko City Council will meet in regular session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Elko City Hall. The council will consider signing a “Letter of Understanding” with the county and the Boys and Girls Club for the construction of a community recreation/events center, including payment of $400,000 per year to the club for operating the center. Following the rejection of two previous air transportation agreement proposals with SkyWest Airlines, the council will consider a revised agreement proposed by SkyWest at a maximum one-year liability of $950,000 to the City of Elko. The council will also consider dispersing a portion of its $500,000 fund to aid small businesses impacted by the COVID pandemic, and designation of $126,600 to the Elko Institute of Academic Achievement.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the board room at 850 Elm St. Agenda items include possible approval of a superintendent contract for Clayton Anderson, review of the tentative budget for 2022-23, and the declaration of several staff positions as “critical need positions” retroactive for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Spring Creek Association has scheduled four candidate forums from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Sage Elementary School gym. Candidates for Elko County sheriff and county commissioner will speak from 6-7:30 p.m. Candidates for justice of the peace and Nevada Assembly will speak from 7:30-9 p.m. The event will be preceded by a “meet and greet” from 5:30-6 p.m.

Elko Television District board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Elko County Commissioners Room, 540 Court St. The board will consider capital projects including a new 60-foot tower and generator in Ryndon, and “possible action on increasing the presence of the TV District in Elko County.”

