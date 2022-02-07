Tuesday, Feb. 8

Today is the 39th day of 2022 and the 50th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was executed on suspicion of plotting to murder her cousin Queen Elizabeth I.

In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.

In 1915, D.W. Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation” premiered in Los Angeles with the title “The Clansman.”

In 1971, the NASDAQ stock exchange began trading.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act of 1996 into law, leading to a drastic overhaul of U.S. media regulations.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Tecumseh Sherman (1820-1891), U.S. general; Jules Verne (1828-1905), author; Lana Turner (1921-1995), actress; Jack Lemmon (1925-2001), actor; James Dean (1931-1955), actor; John Williams (1932- ), composer; Ted Koppel (1940- ), journalist; Nick Nolte (1941- ), actor; Robert Klein (1942- ), comedian/actor; Mary Steenburgen (1953- ), actress; John Grisham (1955- ), author; Gary Coleman (1968-2010), actor; Mary McCormack (1969- ), actress; Seth Green (1974- ), actor/producer; Cecily Strong (1984- ), actress; Julio Jones (1989- ), football player; Klay Thompson (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY’S FACT: The first movie ever to be screened privately at the White House was “The Birth of a Nation,” which Woodrow Wilson viewed in 1915.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1998, Finland beat Sweden 6-0 in the first women’s Olympic ice hockey game.

