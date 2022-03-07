Tuesday, March 8

Today is the 67th day of 2022 and the 78th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.

In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).

In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” during a speech in Orlando, Florida.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (1841-1935), Supreme Court justice/author; Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), author; Alan Hale Jr. (1921-1990), actor; Cyd Charisse (1922-2008), actress/dancer; Lynn Redgrave (1943-2010), actress; Micky Dolenz (1945- ), singer/musician; Lester Holt (1959- ), journalist; Aidan Quinn (1959- ), actor; Kenny Smith (1965- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Freddie Prinze Jr. (1976- ), actor; James Van Der Beek (1977- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Around 3 million Americans (roughly 1% of the U.S. population) have Russian ancestry.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the first stock car race was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

