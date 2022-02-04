Saturday, Feb. 5

Today is the 36th day of 2022 and the 47th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1917, Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson’s veto in passing the Immigration Act of 1917, banning persons from an “Asiatic Barred Zone” from entering the country.

In 1919, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith launched United Artists.

In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963.

In 2020, President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adlai Stevenson (1900-1965), politician/diplomat; William S. Burroughs (1914-1997), author; Red Buttons (1919-2006), actor/comedian; Hank Aaron (1934-2021), baseball player; Michael Mann (1943- ), filmmaker; Christopher Guest (1948- ), actor/filmmaker; Laura Linney (1964- ), actress; Roberto Alomar (1968- ), baseball player; Sara Evans (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Cristiano Ronaldo (1985- ), soccer player.

TODAY’S FACT: United Artists co-founder Charlie Chaplin, who directed, produced, scored and starred in most of his own films, re-shot one scene in “City Lights,” featuring his famous “Little Tramp” character, 342 times.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, Bob Douglas, “the Father of Black Professional Basketball,” became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “After one look at this planet any visitor from outer space would say ‘I want to see the manager.’” — William S. Burroughs, “The Adding Machine: Selected Essays”

