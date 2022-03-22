 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, March 23

Today is the 82nd day of 2022 and the fourth day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY

In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark began their return trip east after reaching the Pacific coast.

In 1956, Pakistan became the first Islamic republic.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proposed the “Star Wars” plan for the development of missile-intercepting technology.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed into law the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joan Crawford (1904-1977), actress; Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998), filmmaker; Roger Bannister (1929-2018), athlete/physician; Ric Ocasek (1949-2019), singer-songwriter; Moses Malone (1955-2015), basketball player; Catherine Keener (1959- ), actress; Michelle Monaghan (1976- ), actress; Keri Russell (1976- ), actress; Kyrie Irving (1992- ), basketball player.

TODAY’S SPORTS

In 1994, Wayne Gretzky of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings scored the 802nd goal of his career, breaking the record then held by Gordie Howe.

