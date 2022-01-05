Thursday, Jan. 6

Today is the sixth day of 2022 and the 17th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY:

In 1838, Samuel F.B. Morse and Alfred Vail publicly demonstrated the telegraph for the first time.

In 1912, New Mexico was admitted as the 47th U.S. state.

In 1973, U.S. daylight saving time was implemented year-round in response to the 1973 oil crisis.

In 2021, rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jedediah Smith (1799-1831), explorer/author; Carl Sandburg (1878-1967), poet; Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931), poet/novelist; Danny Thomas (1912-1991), actor/comedian; Loretta Young (1913-2000), actress; Lou Holtz (1937- ), football coach/sportscaster; Rowan Atkinson (1955- ), actor/comedian; Nancy Lopez (1957- ), golfer; Howie Long (1960- ), football player/broadcaster; John Singleton (1968-2019), filmmaker; Norman Reedus (1969- ), actor; Eddie Redmayne (1982- ), actor; Kate McKinnon (1984- ), actress/comedian.

TODAY’S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms,” declared during his State of the Union address on this day in 1941, outlined his principal goals for people “everywhere in the world”: freedom of speech and worship, and freedom from want and fear.

TODAY’s SPORTS: In 1994, U.S. champion figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the knee after a practice session on the orders of skating rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband.

