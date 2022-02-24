Decades ago, it was easy to talk about “the promise of America,” as historians and boosters did regularly, and have most people understand what you meant. These days, I worry they’d look at you as if you’d taken leave of your senses. Even before the pandemic threw us back on our heels, many people here and abroad increasingly viewed our country and its system of representative government as outdated, flawed, and in decline.

Yet, while there’s room to be chastened and reflective about this shift, what it really means, I think, is that as Americans we have our work cut out for us. Because if this country is to flourish and fulfill its promise, it’s we the people who will have to do it.

What does “the promise of America” actually mean? Looked at broadly it’s really two promises, both of which were revolutionary in their time: to give each American the opportunity to reach his or her potential, and to give us the ability to strive together to solve our problems.

In many ways, the history of our country consists of trying to make good on those promises — expanding our conception of the people to whom they apply, working out what self-governance actually means, broadening who can participate in American democracy. We can never think of that work as done, or that the promises have been kept.

By this, they did not just mean moral probity or honesty or self-discipline or a sense of responsibility, though all of those are important. They were also looking for a sense of civic self-sacrifice — a capacity to set aside self-interest and act for the benefit of the broader community. They thought it crucial in political leaders — though they also recognized that no one could be perfect, and so developed a constitutional system of checks and balances aimed at restraining the power of any one person and, indeed, of the majority over the minority.

The same, in fact, might be said of any American institution, public and private. The responsibility for fulfilling “the promise of America” — and of doing so by taking a view larger than pure self-interest — lies with politicians and voters, but also with businesses and unions and nonprofits and community organizations and all the efforts that bring us together.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government.

