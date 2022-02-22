Wednesday, Feb. 23

Today is the 54th day of 2022 and the 65th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1778, Baron von Steuben joined the U.S. encampment at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to help train the Continental Army.

In 1942, a Japanese submarine fired artillery shells at coastal targets near Santa Barbara, California.

In 1945, American Marines raised the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima.

In 1954, the first mass vaccination of children against polio began in Pittsburgh.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced the beginning of an allied ground offensive in Iraq.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963), author/activist; Victor Fleming (1889-1949), filmmaker; Tom Osborne (1937- ), football coach; Peter Fonda (1940-2019), actor; Fred Biletnikoff (1943- ), football player; Michael Dell (1965- ), businessman; Kelly Macdonald (1976-), actress; Josh Gad (1981- ), actor; Aziz Ansari (1983- ), actor/comedian; Emily Blunt (1983), actress; Skylar Grey (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Dakota Fanning (1994- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: Von Steuben Day is celebrated in mid-September with parades in many U.S. cities. Chicago’s Von Steuben Day parade was featured in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, Wilt Chamberlain became the first NBA player to score 25,000 career points.

