Thursday, Feb. 10

Today is the 41st day of 2022 and the 52nd day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORy

In 1840, Britain’s Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.

In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, establishing presidential succession, was ratified.

In 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated reigning world champion Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game of chess.

In 2005, North Korea publicly announced that it had produced nuclear weapons.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Charles Lamb (1775-1834), author; William Allen White (1868-1944), author/journalist; Boris Pasternak (1890-1960), author; Jimmy Durante (1893-1980), singer/comedian; Bertolt Brecht (1898-1956), playwright; Robert Wagner (1930- ), actor; Mark Spitz (1950- ), swimmer; Greg Norman (1955- ), golfer; John Calipari (1959- ), basketball coach; George Stephanopoulos (1961- ), journalist; Laura Dern (1967- ), actress; Vince Gilligan (1967- ), TV writer/producer; Elizabeth Banks (1974- ), actress; Uzo Aduba (1981- ), actress; Justin Gatlin (1982- ), sprinter; Emma Roberts (1991- ), actress; Chloe Grace Moretz (1997- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT

Playwright Arthur Miller died exactly 56 years after his “Death of a Salesman” opened in New York on this date in 1949.

TODAY’S SPORTs

In 1968, Peggy Fleming won the women’s figure skating gold for the United States at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.

