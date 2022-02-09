 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Datebook

  • 0

Thursday, Feb. 10

Today is the 41st day of 2022 and the 52nd day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORy

In 1840, Britain’s Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.

In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, establishing presidential succession, was ratified.

In 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated reigning world champion Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game of chess.

In 2005, North Korea publicly announced that it had produced nuclear weapons.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Charles Lamb (1775-1834), author; William Allen White (1868-1944), author/journalist; Boris Pasternak (1890-1960), author; Jimmy Durante (1893-1980), singer/comedian; Bertolt Brecht (1898-1956), playwright; Robert Wagner (1930- ), actor; Mark Spitz (1950- ), swimmer; Greg Norman (1955- ), golfer; John Calipari (1959- ), basketball coach; George Stephanopoulos (1961- ), journalist; Laura Dern (1967- ), actress; Vince Gilligan (1967- ), TV writer/producer; Elizabeth Banks (1974- ), actress; Uzo Aduba (1981- ), actress; Justin Gatlin (1982- ), sprinter; Emma Roberts (1991- ), actress; Chloe Grace Moretz (1997- ), actress.

People are also reading…

TODAY’S FACT

Playwright Arthur Miller died exactly 56 years after his “Death of a Salesman” opened in New York on this date in 1949.

TODAY’S SPORTs

In 1968, Peggy Fleming won the women’s figure skating gold for the United States at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

The Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will tip off the second half of their league schedule against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News