Tuesday, Dec. 28

Today is the 362nd day of 2021 and the eighth day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first U.S. vice president to resign his office.

In 1846, Iowa was admitted as the 29th U.S. state.

In 1912, San Francisco’s first municipally owned streetcars began service.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law.

In 1981, the first American “test-tube baby” was born in Norfolk, Virginia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924), 28th U.S. president; Stan Lee (1922-2018), comic book creator/publisher; Charles Portis (1933-2020), author; Maggie Smith (1934- ), actress; Gayle King (1954- ), magazine editor; Denzel Washington (1954- ), actor; Chris Ware (1967- ), artist; Linus Torvalds (1969- ), software engineer; Seth Meyers (1973- ), comedian/talk show host; John Legend (1978- ), singer-songwriter; Noomi Rapace (1979- ), actress; Sienna Miller (1981- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: “Marvel Comics” was the first pulp fantasy comic book series published by Timely Comics, debuting in October 1939. Timely Comics editor Stan Lee reincorporated the name in 1961, publishing all of the company’s comic books under the brand name Marvel Comics.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1958, the Baltimore Colts came from behind in the final seconds to force the first sudden-death overtime in a championship game. The Colts went on to win “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” defeating the New York Giants 23-17 to win the NFL championship.

