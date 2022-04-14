Elko Bridge Club Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.Pami Briggs and Debbi Thiel placed second.Karen Wilson and Marsha Davis tied for third with Shane Stahl and IloSue Wheeler. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nevada woman ‘finds her calm’ dry-lake sailing at 70 mph LAS VEGAS (AP) — Renee Fields finds her peace sailing 70 mph in a land yacht across a dry lake bed under the hot desert sun. Make it rain: Win $500 in our Rainy Day Sweepstakes! Spring = rain = money?