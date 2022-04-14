 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko Bridge Club

Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Pami Briggs and Debbi Thiel placed second.

Karen Wilson and Marsha Davis tied for third with Shane Stahl and IloSue Wheeler.

