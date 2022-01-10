Lady Indians rally against Lady Vaqueros — Face big test with Spring Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday

FERNLEY — Without a doubt, the Elko girls basketball team came up with its best win of the season the last time out — hoping to carry the momentum into a big matchup with Spring Creek.

The Lady Indians host the Lady Spartans at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

On Saturday, the Lady Indians fell behind 18-11 in the first quarter against Fernley but finished the game on a 39-27 flurry for a 50-43 victory.

Elko demolished Dayton on Friday night by a final score of 54-11.

Versus Fernley

The Lady Vaqueros outscored the Lady Indians 18-11 in the first quarter — freshman Jaelece Wasson matching Elko with 11 points in the frame — and Fernley notched a 13-11 advantage in the second quarter for a 31-22 lead at halftime.

However, the Lady Indians began their comeback bid in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Vaqueros 14-5 in the period — junior Peyton Jacaway mounting seven points in the frame.

Entering the fourth quarter, the game was a 36-all gridlock.

Elko took its first lead of the contest at 38-36, but the Lady Vaqueros went on a 7-0 run and grabbed a 43-38 lead

But, the Lady Indians continued to make plays on both ends of the floor and scored at the free throw line — despite missing a number of attempts at the stripe — closing the game on a 12-0 burst for a 50-43 victory.

Junior Aurora Eklund led the Lady Indians with 16 points and hit a pair of 3s, and Jacaway joined her in double figures with 15 points.

Junior Alysia Madigan finished with seven points, and sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes added five points.

In the post, junior Johanna Rivera scored three points and freshman Lindsey Johns added two.

The offense for the Lady Indians was capped with a free throw apiece by juniors Isabela Torres and Alysia Carr.

ELKO — 11 — 11 — 14 — 14 — 50 Total

FERNLEY — 18 — 13 — 5 — 7 — 43 Total

Versus Dayton

The whipping was on early and throughout.

The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Dust Devils 26-6 in the first quarter and 9-5 in the second, leaping to a 35-11 lead by the break.

In the second half, Elko shut Dayton out — the Lady Indians tacking on 11 points in the third and enforcing the running clock and adding eight more in the fourth — blasting off to a 43-point, 54-11 victory.

While the Lady Indians only had one double-digit scorer, 10 players scored in total for Elko.

Jacaway led the pack with a game-high 14 points and tied for the team high with five steals, adding an assist.

Eklund finished with seven points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Johns, Rivera and sophomore Shaylen Garity scored six points apiece; Rivera jerking down a team-best eight boards, dishing an assist and making a steal — Johns tying Jacaway for the team high with five steals and snagging four rebounds.

The balance continued with five points by Madigan, who finished with three assists, three steals and a board.

Carr and Cervantes tacked on three points each, with Cervantes going for three boards, three assists and a swipe and Carr closing with three rebounds, a dime and a strip.

Elko’s offense was capped with a deuce each for juniors Carly Nielsen (one rebound, one steal) and eve Lewis (one assist, one steal).

ELKO — 26 — 9 — 11 — 8 — 54 Total

DAYTON — 6 — 5 — 0 — 0 — 11 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will host the Lady Spartans (12-1 overall, 2-0 in league) in a big matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Spring Creek beat Elko 35-33 in the 2020 Division 3A North regional quarterfinal and swept the season series three games to none, all three wins separated by a total of 11 points.







