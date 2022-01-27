Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

SPRING CREEK — Coming off a 47-35 home loss to Lowry — its first defeat in league play — the Spring Creek girls basketball team limited its losing streak to one, closing out the first half of its 3A North-East schedule with a 51-19 road win Saturday, in Fallon.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will begin the second half of their conference slate against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in league) in Spring Creek.

In the first meeting, Spring Creek built a large lead and held on late against a rally by the Lady Vaqueros for a 49-47 on Jan. 7, in Fernley.

Still needing to play both Lowry and Fallon twice, Fernley — comprised mainly of a young roster — has been led by its youth.

Freshman baller Jaelece Wasson has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals — ranking second in the league in scoring.

Sophomore Jasmyne Torres has stepped up and added 12.5 points, a team-high 2.6 steals, a roster-best 2.4 assists and 2.1 boards per ballgame.

She is currently fourth in the league in assists and ninth in the conference in steals.

Another pair of 10th-graders have guided the Lady Vaqueros as well; Nadia Velasquez notching 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals — Kaiserita Otuafi posting six points and a team-best 3.8 boards per outing.

Senior Aurora Parsons averages 2.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals; fellow senior Lashay Stephens tallies 2.7 points, 2.2 boards and 1.1 takeaways per contest and senior Aly Sullivan averages 2.6 points and a rebound.

Sophomore Jennica Stephens adds 2.1 points, 2.7 boards and 1.1 swipes per ballgame.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Shyann Lamb is the only double-digit scorer at 12.7 points per game — the fourth-best average in the conference.

She also books 3.9 rebounds, three steals and 2.2 dimes — placing sixth in the league in takeaways and assists.

Senior Payge Walz is extremely close to a double-digit scoring total at 9.8 points — ranking eighth in the league — and turns in 5.2 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists per contest.

Walz is currently 10th in the conference in rebounding.

Unfortunately — due to a hand injury in the opening weekend of league play — junior Avery Beatty may be lost for the season.

She started a strong campaign, averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 dimes — ranking second in the conference in assists and fifth in takeaways.

In the post, junior Ella Buzzetti has provided 4.6 points, a team-high 6.9 boards and 1.5 steals — the fourth-best rebounding total in the league.

Playing inside and outside, junior Rylee Keim has turned in 4.2 points, 6.4 rebounds — following Buzzetti for fifth in the conference — along with 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists.

At guard, junior Brynly Stewart averages 3.5 points, two rebounds and 1.1 swipes.

Senior Riley Moon notches 2.9 points, 3.2 boards and 1.1 thefts per outing — junior Taylor Brunson posting 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Freshman post Roxanne Keim has booked 1.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per ballgame, while junior post Mia Grosz has added one point and 1.8 boards per outing.

Earning more playing time at guard, senior Myah Baisley has averaged 1.2 rebounds and nearly a point and an assist.

Team Comparisons

Offensively, the teams have been nearly identical — Spring Creek averaging 47.8 points and Fernley scoring 47.6.

The Lady Spartans’ strength in rebounding delivers probably the largest advantage in the contest with 36.8 boards to the Lady Vaqueros’ 23.7 rebounds.

Spring Creek averages 9.8 assists, while Fernley tallies 7.8 passes to scores per game.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans turn opponents more often — notching 14 steals to the Lady Vaqueros’ 11.7 takeaways.

Fernley actually shoots the basketball at a better clip, burying 35% of its shots from the floor compared to 33% for Spring Creek — going 40% from two and 20% from three — but the Lady Spartans knock down deep tries at a higher rate at 25% and connect on 36% of their tries from two.

In a potentially-close game, the Lady Vaqueros have shown the hotter hand from the free-throw line at 61% as a team — the Lady Spartans making 53% of their uncontested shots from 15 feet.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will tip off the second half of their league schedule against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The weekend home stand will wrap up with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus Dayton (4-8 overall, 1-4 in league as of Thursday).

In the first meeting, Spring Creek — in its first game without Beatty — beat the Lady Dust Devils by a score of 31-20 on Jan. 8, in Dayton.

GALLERY: Spring Creek in Elko Girls Basketball — Jan. 11, 2022

