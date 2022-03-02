Lady Spartans look to continue growth

SPRING CREEK — In the 2021 season, the Spring Creek softball team exhibited some signs of growth.

The Lady Spartans beat Lowry for the first time in more than a decade by a score of 5-2, closing the season with a 4-12 record and a 4-1 11 mark in league play.

Spring Creek was the No. 5 seed for the Division 3A North-East but ended the year with a 4-3 loss to the No. 1 Lady Bucks in the regional tournament, opening a 3-1 lead but giving up two runs in the home half of the fifth and one in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off solo shot by then-junior Natalia Zepeda.

More than half of the Lady Spartans return for the 2022 season, including three seniors, four juniors and a sophomore.

The roster may have a good mix of experience and players to build around, adding a sophomore and a group of four freshmen.

Returning Players

The Lady Spartans will benefit greatly from the return of senior pitcher Janeigha Stutesman, who has been the workhorse for the rotation the past couple years and has started since she was a freshman.

Last season, Stutesman went 5-8 with a 5.44 ERA and racked up 72 strikeouts against 52 walks across 83-2/3 innings of work — notching nine complete games, a shutout and a no-hitter.

At the plate, she hit .390 with four RBI — posting two triples, a double and a deep shot.

In only nine games, then-freshman Evelyn Bright batted a team-high .400 with five RBI, a double, a triple and a park job.

Now-senior first baseman Nyha Harris went .353 and drove in three runs, leading the Lady Spartans with six doubles and adding a homer.

As a junior, outfielder Riley Moon hit .349 with two RBI and a double — then-sophomore third baseman Abigail MacDiarmid batting .317 with six RBI, three doubles and a dinger.

During her sophomore year, now-junior Brynly Stewart played at second base and hit .257 with a triple and drove in four runs.

In her sophomore season, now-junior Kylie Harris — who plays in the outfield — batted .227 with an RBI.

Junior Jasmine Mullins appeared in one game for Spring Creek as a sophomore.

Newcomers

Moon expects sophomore Chloe Patzer to be a part of the pitching rotation, and the Lady Spartans can mold four freshmen into major components of the program for years to come.

Alyson Clarke should also help the pitching staff, and Hannah Montoya may be the catcher in the battery — the ninth-grade class also including Ashlynn Sorenson and Jenny Ramicone.

Strengths

“We had really good numbers. We had to cut about 20 girls. We have a really good group,” said head coach Sandi Moon. “We have better hitters at this point, but I’d say we are stronger all the way around. The success of last year rolled over. We’re trying to build a new culture and live up to those expectations created by other sports.”

Improvements

“We want to focus on the mental aspect of the game. The game is 90% mental, 10% physical. We have mental-focus classes at noon,” coach Moon said. “We have to overcome adversity when difficult situations arise. We just want to fine-tune the little things and continue to build the program.”

Season Openers

The Lady Spartans will play a pair of single contests against Pahranagat Valley, first pitch of the season set for 11 a.m. Friday and the second game with the Lady Spartans starting at noon Saturday, in Alamo.

3A North Openers

Spring Creek will play a pair of East-West crossover contests to open its 3A North slate at 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, against Hug, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, versus North Valleys, in Reno.

Home Openers

The Lady Spartans will not play at home until 3 p.m. Friday, March 25, hosting Sparks, closing the weekend with another crossover ballgame with Wooster at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in Spring Creek.







GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Spring Creek Softball Team

