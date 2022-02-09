 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Win $500: It's the In Love with Local News Sweepstakes!

  • Updated
  • 0
Win $500: It's the In Love with Local News Sweepstakes!

As a valued subscriber, you have at your fingertips a host of benefits — including access to thousands of examples of our work — local news and sports stories, editorials, photography, video essays, food & dining reviews, commentary, trips down memory lane via our archives, and so much more.

That is more than enough to make you fall in love with local news. But in addition to that, we have a fantastic new contest to announce as well!

Register today for your chance to win the In Love with Local News Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a $500 gift card!

Entering is simple: Just visit the contest page, fill out the form, and you’ll be successfully entered. The contest ends Sunday, Feb. 27.

Subscribers have unlimited access to content such as this  and, in fact, all articles on our site — with no surveys. Just make sure you're logged in.

People are also reading…

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

The Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will tip off the second half of their league schedule against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News