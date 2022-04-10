4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $230,000

Enjoy peace and quiet with beautiful views on over 2 acres 2.5 miles from the Southfork reservoir. This 4 bed 2 bath permanently attached doublewide needs a bit of love, but has had many improvements over the years. The family room, kitchen and dining are all very spacious and the bedrooms are good sized as well. All new windows and new water heater in 2021, well pressure tank & control panel replaced 2022. HOA provides road maintenance and garbage service. Property was mostly grass at one point, sprinkler system is still in place but may need repaired.