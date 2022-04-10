 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $230,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $230,000

Enjoy peace and quiet with beautiful views on over 2 acres 2.5 miles from the Southfork reservoir. This 4 bed 2 bath permanently attached doublewide needs a bit of love, but has had many improvements over the years. The family room, kitchen and dining are all very spacious and the bedrooms are good sized as well. All new windows and new water heater in 2021, well pressure tank & control panel replaced 2022. HOA provides road maintenance and garbage service. Property was mostly grass at one point, sprinkler system is still in place but may need repaired.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News