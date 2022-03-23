School employees to get $1,000 bonus

ELKO – Bonuses of $1,000 will be given to each of 982 Elko County School District employees for going the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to cover most of the bonus costs.

Elko County school trustees voted on March 22 to pay the bonus to all employees who had not already received sign-on bonuses, incentive money or COVID-19 stipends during the pandemic. The district has roughly 1,100 employees.

“It’s a way to incentivize retention,” said Superintendent Clayton Anderson. “We would always love to give everyone a lot more. I know what goes into being a teacher, a secretary, a bus driver or a nurse. I have seen it firsthand, but COVID required people to do things they weren’t used to doing and a lot of people began looking for employment elsewhere.”

He said that “over the course of the last couple of years there has been a lot of federal funding that’s come in to help kind of offset the impacts that COVID had on our schools and our communities. That money was put to a lot of things – basically anything connected to how COVID impacted schools.”

Anderson said “now we feel we can utilize those funds and some from the general fund … for every single one of our employees. To give a bonus to a lot of employees is rather a large price tag.” He also told the board other school districts have paid bonuses.

According to the agenda for March 22, the district offered the incentive to hire staff for the 2021-2022 school year but didn’t have the money to provide bonuses to everyone at that time. Money was freed up when the district wasn’t able to recruit additional nurses using American Rescue Plan funds.

Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis said the tab will be a little more than $1 million, using $654,000 in federal funds and $352,000 from the general fund. Each eligible employee will receive $1,000 and there will be an extra roughly $25 cost to the district for each employee to pay worker’s compensation, unemployment and Medicare deductions.

“We want to pretty much close out the grant,” Davis said, also telling the school board that there should be money available from the general fund but there is also the contingency fund to dip into, if needed.

Part-time employees also will receive the bonus, but the district’s communication specialist, Kayla Church, said on March 23 that “the vast majority of our employees are full-time.”

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover said people he talked with in the community were in favor of paying the bonuses, and “all felt the teachers did a good job. It will help with retention and attracting new people.”

Trustee Matt McCarty figured that the bonus money coming out of the general fund would amount to roughly $360 per person, and “I think that is a bargain” for employees who kept on working through “trying times.”

He also said he wanted to see the $650,000 in grant money stay in Elko County rather than be returned to the federal government.

“If we can use this to support teachers who suffered from COVID in a variety of ways and doing things they’ve never done before, I think this is fantastic and I am definitely in favor,” said the board president, Teresa Dastrup.

