Betty White Challenge brings in $3,956

ELKO – A national fundraiser, The Betty White Challenge, helped raise money for Elko's animal shelter.

“Laurie Cabaret took up the challenge, she is the one that notified me there even was such a challenge,” said Elko Animal Shelter manager Karen Walther. “She set it up through her Facebook page. It went through LASSO’s (Local Animal Shelter Support Organization) bank.”

“The Betty White Challenge is up to $3,956 and approximately 85 people were involved,” Walther said. “Many, many thanks to Betty White and all the kind and generous people who contributed to the Elko Animal Shelter or LASSO in her honor.”

The shelter appreciates community fundraisers such as the Betty White Challenge.

“The money will be used to continue the work of the spay/neuter clinic, to treat injured and sick animals, and to give recommended incoming animal vaccinations. It all goes for the animals, themselves, not for the building, not for us," Walther said. "Our goal is to have the healthiest population of adoptable animals. The monetary donations help us achieve that goal.”

The local shelter averages a little over 1,360 intakes per year. Some years that number is higher. These include strays, owner-surrendered, seized animals and those involved in a bite case.

“We would love to see it (The Betty White Challenge) become a yearly thing,” Walther said. “The reason for giving is so right for her personality and caring.”

The shelter looks forward to further community support. They are always in need, especially monetary assistance. They use two veterinarians and two vet techs on a regular basis.

“Dog and cat treats are always welcome” Walther said.

The shelter feeds dry Purina dog or cat chow in beef and chicken flavors.

