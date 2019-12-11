SPRING CREEK — Imagine walking into school on a Monday morning and everyone is singing about how happy they are to be back in school. Is it the Twilight Zone?

For Norma LaBelle, the new girl at Stephen Sondheim High School, it seems to be another universe, as she hears odes to math equations, the detention kids dance the tango, and nearly everyone has a song just right for the moment.

Spring Creek High School’s Drama and Music Departments are presenting the production “Help! I’m Trapped in a Musical!” in the Spring Creek High School Multipurpose room. The final performance is at 7 p.m. Thursday, and ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Fans of classic and modern Broadway shows may recognize tunes and references to several musicals, including “Gypsy,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Oliver,” “Grease 2” and “Sweeney Todd.”

In charge of the production are Spring Creek High School choir director Jody Hansen, drama director Marie Binger and band director Chris Hansen.

The musical was suggested by Hansen, said Binger. “After reading it, we all agreed it would be fun to do, and we liked the comical aspects and musical references.”

The production includes 53 Spring Creek High School students serving as cast, band and technical crew. Out of the cast, 28 are members of the SCHS High Expectations Choir and 31 are involved in drama. The band is comprised of 18 students led by Hansen.

