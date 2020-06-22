Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue deploys ladder truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reno -- The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) will put its first ever quintuple combination pumper, or a ladder truck, in service on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The ladder truck will be based at the District’s newest Fire Station 33 (470 Foothill Road), a central strategic location.

“We are truly excited to deploy this important apparatus and bring a higher level of service to Washoe County residents,” says TMFPD Fire Chief Charles Moore. The ladder truck will be used to access a high-level water point for firefighting and provide a platform from which tasks such as ventilation, rescue or overhaul can be executed.

The truck has a 100-foot aerial platform used for fighting large scale fires. It can carry 250 gallons of water capable of pumping 2,000 gallons per minute. It is also equipped with advanced extrication equipment and more tools for rescue and firefighting operations.

The District operates 11 full-time fire stations, and each house a fire engine as a primary response unit for structure fires and rescues. Prior to the purchase of the ladder truck, the Fire District did not own or operate any aerial ladder apparatus which limited the ability of the District to conduct operations beyond the reach of a standard 24-foot ground ladder.

The acquisition of this refurbished apparatus at a cost of $250,000 will enable the District to access roofs and structures up to approximately 100 feet in height. Throughout the Fire District there are many residences, multi-family dwellings, and commercial occupancies that exceed the reach of the District’s ground ladders.

