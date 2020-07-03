Trump rallies at Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing activists who want to remove monuments to Confederate generals and other divisive American leaders of conducting “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”
With the U.S. setting another record in newly reported coronavirus cases Friday, thousands gathered at President Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore — and few were wearing protective masks.
Nor was there any evidence of social distancing in the tightly packed audience assembled for Trump’s speech and a fireworks display.
Trump did offer thanks to “the doctors, nurses and scientists working tirelessly to kill the virus.”
Trump said, “Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America’s destiny.”
He said, “This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.”
The monument depicts the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
About 15 protesters were arrested after a demonstration that blocked the main road into Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump’s.
More than 100 protesters, many Native American, lined the road leading from Keystone, South Dakota, to the monument on Friday, holding signs and playing Lakota music in 95-degree heat.
Most of the fireworks show attendees had already arrived before protesters blockaded the road.
Many parades and fireworks displays across the nation were canceled over the holiday weekend, with confirmed cases climbing in 40 states.
The U.S. saw 52,300 newly reported cases Friday, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
