Trump rallies at Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing activists who want to remove monuments to Confederate generals and other divisive American leaders of conducting “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”

With the U.S. setting another record in newly reported coronavirus cases Friday, thousands gathered at President Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore — and few were wearing protective masks.

Nor was there any evidence of social distancing in the tightly packed audience assembled for Trump’s speech and a fireworks display.

Trump did offer thanks to “the doctors, nurses and scientists working tirelessly to kill the virus.”

Trump said, “Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America’s destiny.”

He said, “This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.”

The monument depicts the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.