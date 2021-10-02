Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— Times-News