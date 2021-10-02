 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH

Date of birth: Age 40

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 220 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Bond: $75,000

JESSICA LEE PROESCH

Date of birth: Age 36

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)

Bond: $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

— Times-News

