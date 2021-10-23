Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— Times-News