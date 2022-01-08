Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Jennifer Annabel Miner
AKA Jennifer Leitch, Jennifer Leech and Jennifer Leach
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Red/auburn
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.