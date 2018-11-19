Wednesday, Nov. 21
Take a close look at what’s transpired before you decide to get involved in something that could cause uncertainty and disappointment. Your focus should be on stability and building a secure home base that will lead to comfort, contentment and a brighter future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the plunge and use your imagination when it comes to matters concerning friends or relatives. If someone needs help, offer suggestions, not cash or valuable time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust will be an issue when dealing with a friend or relative. Don’t expect someone to keep a secret if you share sensitive information. Protect what’s important to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Compassion and understanding will help you clear up a situation you face with a friend or relative. Offer solutions, but don’t take charge or take on someone else’s problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotional situations will escalate quickly. Concentrate on personal improvements that will ease stress and bring results that will leave you feeling good about the way you look and what you’ve accomplished.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Ask direct questions and verify the information you receive. Someone will try to outsmart or manipulate you if you aren’t careful. Problems with a friend or relative should be handled practically.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of money matters. Make an adjustment to investments, contracts and personal documents that are time-sensitive. Do your own negotiating, banking and investigative work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of concerns that affect older friends or relatives. Your assistance will be rewarded and will make you feel good. An unexpected change will turn out to be beneficial.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on the changes you want to make. Don’t leave anything up to someone else if you want it done to your specifications. Protect personal secrets and private information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get your game on. You can wheel and deal with the best of them if you use your experience and intuition to outmaneuver others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let an emotional incident lead you to make a poor choice. Step back and do something that will take your mind off things you cannot change. Personal improvements and romance will alleviate stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A business meeting, day trip or educational pursuit will get you back on track and heading in a positive direction. Don’t let what’s going on in your personal life disrupt your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t leave anything to chance. Make last-minute changes that will help counter interference from someone critical. Don’t trust a peer or friend to take care of your responsibilities.
