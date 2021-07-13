 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Cassia sheriff looking for driver who chased boy on bike with a pickup at skate park
breaking

Watch Now: Cassia sheriff looking for driver who chased boy on bike with a pickup at skate park

Pickup

This screen shot of a Facebook video widely circulated shows the driver of a pickup that chased a boy on a bicycle near the Burley skate park on Friday and then ran over the boy's bike after he jumped off of it.

 Screen shot of video

Cassia County Sheriff Lt. Kevin Horak said the incident occurred at about 9 p.m.

Horak said private surveillance footage appears to show the driver of the pickup driving over the lawn and sidewalk of a residence while chasing a child on a bicycle.

“It looks like the pickup ran over the bike,” Horak said.

Pickup

Anyone with information on the driver of this pickup should call the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251. This photo was taken as a screenshot from a surveillance video widely circulated on Facebook.

Horak said the incident remains under investigation on Tuesday and the sheriff’s office would like to speak with anyone who was at the park during the incident or who knows the identity of the driver of the pickup.

“We are confident that we will come up the name soon,” Horak said.

Anyone with information should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.

