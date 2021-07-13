Watch Now: Cassia sheriff looking for driver who chased boy on bike with a pickup at skate park

Cassia County Sheriff Lt. Kevin Horak said the incident occurred at about 9 p.m.

Horak said private surveillance footage appears to show the driver of the pickup driving over the lawn and sidewalk of a residence while chasing a child on a bicycle.

“It looks like the pickup ran over the bike,” Horak said.

Horak said the incident remains under investigation on Tuesday and the sheriff’s office would like to speak with anyone who was at the park during the incident or who knows the identity of the driver of the pickup.

“We are confident that we will come up the name soon,” Horak said.

Anyone with information should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.

