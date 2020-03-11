FDA warns Idaho company to stop selling fraudulent coronavirus treatments

The website had described the product as “a rather extensive protocol because the particular corona virus that is now spreading world wide is exceptionally potent in its impacts. All the herbs are specific in one way or another for this virus. A number of the herbs are strongly antiviral for corona viruses. ... The formulations are preventative as well as specific for acute infections ...”

It also said, “Stephen Buhner has used this with other corona virus infections, including SARS, it works well.”

Weidner removed a blog post that included the same claims about the product’s effectiveness against coronavirus, after the Statesman brought it to her attention.

The website had been changed further on Wednesday to say the coronavirus kit was out of stock. The kit’s description also had been changed to include the following:

