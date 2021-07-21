Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September

Similar to alcohol, marijuana is an intoxicant. It slows reflexes and impacts coordination, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said.

Safety and abiding by laws are important to Thrive, Erminio said.

“We want it to be safe, and obviously using and driving is against the law and something that we are not behind,” he said.

Thrive plans to let customers know the difference in legality between Idaho and Nevada, Erminio said.

“If you are going to purchase from Thrive, we want to make sure that we are compliant with the laws and we follow the rules,” he said.

As far as the politics are concerned, Carter said Nevada’s choices are not his business nor anyone else’s in Idaho.

“My opinion has been the same since the get-go,” Carter said. “I am not interested in getting involved in Nevada politics.”

Deputies have been sent to drug recognition school and have training in spotting drivers operating under the influence of marijuana, he said.

“I have a good team of deputies,” Carter said. “If there is an issue, they will deal with it as they always have.”