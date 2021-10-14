Two deaths push Elko County's October total to 9

ELKO – Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Elko County, bringing the total for the month so far to nine.

There were 25 deaths in September.

County officials did not know whether the latest deaths were patients who have been vaccinated.

The number of active cases rose above 500 on Wednesday. The number had dipped below 500 earlier this week, after being above 600 last week.

Elko County’s test positivity rate remains high at 22.4%. That’s more than twice the Nevada rate of 8% and more than three times the national rate of 6%.

A total of 30.6% of Elko County residents have been vaccinated. That compares with around 26% in mid-August when hospitalizations and deaths began to surge.

Visit www.nvcovidfighter.org or call 800-401-0946 to find a vaccination site or for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID treatment continues to be available at a monoclonal antibody therapy outpatient center operated by the county in the Great Basin College gymnasium.

