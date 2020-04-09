Two new virus cases in Elko County

ELKO — Two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to Elko County from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Statewide, deaths increased to 86 on Thursday as the number of confirmed cases approached 2,500.

Elko County’s total number of confirmed cases is now 11, with three recoveries, one death, and seven that remain active.

One new case is a man in his 30s who is a close contact of another confirmed positive case and is self-isolating at home. The other is a man in his 60s whose medical history is unknown but he is a close contact of another confirmed positive case.

Humboldt County also was reporting two additional cases, for a total of 16.

The City of Elko announced it was closing all city parks in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak‘s 13th emergency directive.

“Although the City of Elko Park System has been essentially closed since March 18, limited use was previously allowed pursuant to CDC Guidelines,” the City said Thursday morning. Now, all parks and playgrounds and sports fields are closed.

The statewide order also closed all golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball and handball courts, volleyball areas, skate parks and horseshoe pits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0