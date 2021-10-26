Two ways to reduce your stress levels after a diagnosis

Being diagnosed with a serious illness such as breast cancer can generate an endless series of emotions like worry, fear, anger or sadness. Here are two simple ways to facilitate healing by reducing this stress.

Cardiac coherenceThe practice of cardiac coherence has become increasingly popular over the last 10 years or so. By controlling the heart beat through breathing exercises, the patient helps the brain recognize the message to lower the production of cortisol, also called the stress hormone. Anybody can use cardiac coherence exercises; all you need is a quiet place, free of distractions.

Sit comfortably facing a timer, clock or watch that counts seconds. Alternatively, you can count off the seconds silently, in your head.

Inhale through your nose for five seconds while relaxing and expanding your abdomen.

Exhale through your mouth for five seconds while pulling in your stomach and emptying the lungs.

Repeat this cycle continuously for three to five minutes.

Repeat three times daily.

Color therapyThe therapeutic benefits of art for people with mental or physical illness are well proven. That is exactly why anti-stress coloring is gaining popularity around the world.

There is evidence that coloring patterns, such as pre-printed mandalas, is a relaxing way to reduce stress and increase self-esteem. Artful coloring books and mandala coloring books can be bought at bookstores, department stores or businesses specializing in art materials. Why not give it a try?

