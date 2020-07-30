Two words for second special session: Liability protection

“Quite frankly, nothing else the Legislature will consider is as important as making it as easy as possible for Silver State small-business owners to reopen, rehire, and regenerate our economy—nothing,” said Randi Thompson, Nevada state director for NFIB. “Of all the daily worries small-business owners have, a lawsuit is the joker in the deck that can shutter an enterprise faster than any. What makes a potential COVID-19 lawsuit particularly insidious is that there is almost no way to prove a customer or employee contracted the coronavirus while at a place of business, but that will not stop some enterprising lawyers from, wink, wink, making the lawsuit go away for a small fee. Small-business owners remember all too well how this was done using supposed violations in the Americans with Disabilities Act in shake-down lawsuits.”