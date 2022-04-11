UPDATE: Man accused of firing gun in home had prior robbery conviction

ELKO – A 69-year-old man accused of firing five shots inside a Spring Creek home was not supposed to have a gun following a robbery conviction more than 20 years ago in Utah, according to a police statement.

David E. Tiner was arrested Friday for discharging a gun inside a structure, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and four counts of felony child endangerment.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 1 p.m., although Tiner was initially believed by a family member to have shot himself in the head.

A couple and four children -- all under the age of 10 -- were in the home when a single gunshot was heard in Tiner’s room. After checking on him, four more gunshots were heard. They grabbed their children and fled to a neighbor’s house, the report said.

Lt. Doug Fisher of the Elko County Sheriff’s Department talked Tiner into coming out of the residence using a cellphone but he refused to leave the front porch. They did not know if he was still armed, “therefore deputies made the decision to subdue the suspect with less lethal rounds.”

Tiner was taken into custody and transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital before being booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $425,000.

A sheriff’s detective applied for a search warrant and found four fired cartridge casings and four bullet holes above the head of Tiner’s bed. The wall “is shared with another bedroom inside the residence and appears to be a kids’ room,” stated the detective. A fifth bullet hole was found in the roof.

Also found was a semi-automatic Luger .380 pistol on the bed, partially covered by pillows, the report said.

The sheriff’s office checked Tiner’s record and found two felony convictions from April 1998 for robbery and failure to stop or respond at the command of police.

Friday’s incident was the third involving firearms in Spring Creek over the last four months.

On the night of March 18, someone shot at a car driving on Country Club Parkway in the Marina Hills section. The car was hit in a rear fender but no one was injured.

On Dec. 22 the sheriff’s office investigated two reports of residences being shot in Spring Creek.

The garage of a home near the intersection of Croydon Court and Croydon Drive was hit by two bullets. The residence was occupied, however no one was in the garage at the time of the shooting.

Another home on Tiffany Drive was struck by two bullets on the same afternoon. The rounds were found in a bedroom and bathroom. No one was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 2