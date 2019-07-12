CARSON CITY – Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded 58 grants for projects in 17 states to help reduce energy costs and increase energy efficiency for small rural businesses, farmers and agricultural producers.
“Lowering energy costs helps businesses improve their bottom line and create jobs,” Baxley said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to increasing economic development in rural communities across the country through strong partnerships with rural businesses.”
USDA is providing the grants through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Congress appropriated $50 million for REAP grants and loan guarantees in fiscal year 2019. Under today’s announcement, USDA is investing $1 million in renewable energy projects. USDA will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks.
Recipients can use REAP funding for energy audits and renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. They also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration, for example.
In Nevada, Rural Energy Coordinator Laura Chavez held REAP Energy Workshops in Elko, Ely and Eureka.
