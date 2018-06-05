A heated debate is redrawing alliances in the tobacco control movement as federal officials wrestle with how to regulate the growing e-cigarette market.
The players include researchers, smoking-cessation advocates and “vaping” connoisseurs.
“It’s become very divisive in a community that was largely united against Big Tobacco,” said Samir Soneji, an associate professor at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, who researches tobacco control policy.
The Food and Drug Administration took a preliminary step in March, seeking public input on what flavors could be added to battery-powered nicotine devices, which can taste like cinnamon rolls or strawberry milkshakes. E-cigs do not contain tobacco.
The comment period, which so far has generated more than 16,000 statements, will close on June 19. But many bureaucratic hurdles remain before a final rule will be issued.
One school of thought argues that e-cigarettes — specifically ones that taste good — help people quit tobacco.
But opponents maintain there is little evidence — especially from studies done on large groups of people — to support this idea.
Critics emphasize the risks to adolescents, who for years have heard anti-tobacco messages highlighting cigarettes’ unappealing taste and smell. Sugary vaping flavors bypass this argument and lead some parents to worry these products are a gateway to tobacco use — even though selling to minors is illegal.
The limited data make regulation tricky, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told Kaiser Health News. The agency may end up commissioning new research before developing policy.
“There’s a lot of interest in this subject,” he said. “The question is how much of that will be scientific, that can inform our rule-making.”
Further complicating the picture, skeptics argue, is Big Tobacco’s looming presence.
Though the market’s biggest player, Juul Labs, is an independent company, tobacco companies also are betting big on e-cigarettes to boost their long-term financial picture.
Industry analysts project this market could be worth almost $50 billion worldwide by 2023.
Already, companies such as Altria, Reynolds American and Japan Tobacco International (JTI) are marketing e-cig products and flexing their political muscle.
A Reynolds subsidiary is bankrolling a movement to block a San Francisco ban on flavored smoking products, which would affect e-cigs and menthol cigarettes. Altria and Reynolds together have spent tens of millions lobbying Congress about e-cigarette regulation.
“They have a lot of influence. They can use what they’ve learned over decades of successful marketing,” Soneji said.
When contacted, JTI and Altria opted not to comment on e-cig regulations until their complete responses were filed with the FDA.
Michele Maron, a JTI spokeswoman, said the company supports “responsible use of flavors” and will “continue to defend the rights of informed adults to choose legal tobacco products” but opposes sales to minors.
