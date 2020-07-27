Vegas PBS launches statewide educational portal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS – Vegas PBS, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education, is launching OnePlaceNevada, a digital portal housing hundreds of thousands of instructional media resources aligned with Nevada Academic Content Standards.

Through a grant from NDE, Vegas PBS created and is administering this statewide instructional portal designed to increase student achievement. Educators and students will be able to access the portal at oneplacenv.vegaspbs.org.

Each school district in Nevada will be provided login credentials for access. Additional questions about logins can be emailed to emsinfo@vegaspbs.org.

As part of the OnePlaceNV launch, educators are invited to participate in the first of a series of Technology Tuesday webinars. Webinars will take place on the third Tuesday of every month at 3:30 p.m. from now through December 2020. To register, visit oneplacenv.vegaspbs.org.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vegas PBS to make OnePlaceNV available to educators and students across our state. These multimedia resources are crucial to the future of education in Nevada, especially in times where access to digital tools can be limited,” said Johne Ebert, NDE Superintendent of Public Instruction.