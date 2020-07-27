Vegas PBS launches statewide educational portal

LAS VEGAS – Vegas PBS, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education, is launching OnePlaceNevada, a digital portal housing hundreds of thousands of instructional media resources aligned with Nevada Academic Content Standards.
Through a grant from NDE, Vegas PBS created and is administering this statewide instructional portal designed to increase student achievement. Educators and students will be able to access the portal at oneplacenv.vegaspbs.org.
Each school district in Nevada will be provided login credentials for access. Additional questions about logins can be emailed to emsinfo@vegaspbs.org.
As part of the OnePlaceNV launch, educators are invited to participate in the first of a series of Technology Tuesday webinars. Webinars will take place on the third Tuesday of every month at 3:30 p.m. from now through December 2020. To register, visit oneplacenv.vegaspbs.org.
“We are thrilled to partner with Vegas PBS to make OnePlaceNV available to educators and students across our state. These multimedia resources are crucial to the future of education in Nevada, especially in times where access to digital tools can be limited,” said Johne Ebert, NDE Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Some of the digital databases available at OnePlaceNV include Learn360, EBSCO Host, PBS Learning Media, The Library of Congress, Khan Academy, and more. This user-friendly portal allows educators and students to search by keyword, grade, subject or resource type with one search, instead of multiple searches. Classroom-ready tools include videos, interactives, audio clips, photos, lesson plans and more.
“Vegas PBS has been on the cutting edge of online educational resources, and OnePlaceNV is an exciting next step in supporting our state’s educators,” said Dr. Niki Bates, director of Vegas PBS’ Educational Media Services. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Nevada Department of Education to bring free digital resources into every classroom across the state.”
