Virus on the rise again in Nevada

ELKO — Nevada’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 has continued to rise following a steady two-month decline, and is now in the revised “elevated risk” category.
Active cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise in Elko County as well, reaching 144 on Friday.
Nevada’s test positivity rate over the last 14 days stands at 8.4%, which is the highest it’s been since 8.6% on Sept. 5.
Elko County’s test positivity rate rose to 7.4% on Friday
Earlier this month, the state raised the “elevated risk” threshold from 7% to 8%.
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s adjusted statewide COVID-19 standards on Oct. 1, raising the limit on public and private gatherings from 50 to 250 people or 50% of occupancy, whichever is less.
Elko County reported 19 new cases on Friday and eight recoveries. New cases included seven from Elko, seven from West Wendover, four from Spring Creek and one under investigation.
“People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” stated the county, which advises people to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
The greatest number of active cases in Elko County so far has been 162, in mid-July.
As of Thursday, statewide hospital occupancy rates were at 73%, and intensive care units at 57%. Ventilator use was at 30% statewide.
Nevada has approximately 469 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number of hospitalizations in Elko County declined Friday from 12 to seven.
Nevada has recorded 88,685 cases of COVID-19 and 1,707 deaths since the first case was confirmed in March.
Nationwide, the United States has topped 60,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since early August, The Washington Post reported.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover.
