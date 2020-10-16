Virus on the rise again in Nevada

ELKO — Nevada’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 has continued to rise following a steady two-month decline, and is now in the revised “elevated risk” category.

Active cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise in Elko County as well, reaching 144 on Friday.

Nevada’s test positivity rate over the last 14 days stands at 8.4%, which is the highest it’s been since 8.6% on Sept. 5.

Elko County’s test positivity rate rose to 7.4% on Friday

Earlier this month, the state raised the “elevated risk” threshold from 7% to 8%.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s adjusted statewide COVID-19 standards on Oct. 1, raising the limit on public and private gatherings from 50 to 250 people or 50% of occupancy, whichever is less.

Elko County reported 19 new cases on Friday and eight recoveries. New cases included seven from Elko, seven from West Wendover, four from Spring Creek and one under investigation.

“People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” stated the county, which advises people to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.