 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Elko Band of Indians
0 comments
featured

WATCH NOW: Elko Band of Indians

  • 0
Elko Band of Indians

The Elko High School Band of Indians is always a popular entry in parades. The band won first place for the musical section of the parade.

The Elko Band of Indians performs Sept. 3, 2021 in the Elko County Fair Parade.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News