WATCH NOW: SCA Cheermeister winners, community jingle announced
SPRING CREEK – Three families were announced as winners of this year’s Cheermeister in Spring Creek.

Nicole and John Troup took first place in the holiday light and decoration contest for Spring Creek residents. They won a $50 Home Depot gift card and a decorative yard sign from the Spring Creek Association.

The residence decorated by Jason and Tabby Wynia and Darren and Jynx Hansen took second place. Jonica Gonzalez took third.

Second and third place finishers received a decorative yard sign.

This year 20 homes participated in the contest — more than last year — said Bailey Meza, events coordinator.

There was not a winner for the best decorated business, as none were nominated, Meza added.

A map of homes entered in the contest is available on the Spring Creek Association’s website.

Cheermeister was one of several holiday events organized for Spring Creek residents. On Dec. 20, Santa Claus toured the association on a snow plow, waving to families parked along the road.

Spring Creek Christmas Eve Communtiy Jingle

A flyer for Spring Creek Association's Christmas Eve Community Jingle announces the 6 p.m. Thursday evening event. 

On Thursday evening, the SCA invites residents to ring bells or bang pots and pans for two minutes starting at 6 p.m. in a Christmas Eve Community Jingle.

Spring Creek Association offices will be closed from 1 p.m. Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and resume operations on Monday.

