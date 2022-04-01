Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
