For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 11:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
