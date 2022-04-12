This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
