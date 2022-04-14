Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.