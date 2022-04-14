Elko's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to b…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds S at 10 t…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a ch…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 19F. Winds…