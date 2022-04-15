Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.